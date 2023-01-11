Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,185 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $38,974,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $26,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.