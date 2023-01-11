Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 1,301 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 44.4% during the third quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 585,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $136,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 168,493 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 27.9% during the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.09.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.20. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

