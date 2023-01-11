Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside  convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 377,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 163,693 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Stock Performance

QQD stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Further Reading

