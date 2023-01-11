Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $31.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair cut Six Flags Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.14. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $504.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 708,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,675 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

