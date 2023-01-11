Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 372,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

