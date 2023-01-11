Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sotera Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.00. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.66 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 40.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

