SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.77. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.83 and a twelve month high of $161.75.

See Also

