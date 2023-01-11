State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,886 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $97,636.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,996.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $97,636.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,996.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,685. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

DCOM stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

