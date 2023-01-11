Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires 6,584 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,947.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.