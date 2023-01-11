Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after buying an additional 47,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,116,000 after purchasing an additional 137,594 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 294,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,349,000 after purchasing an additional 234,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

SUI stock opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $200.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

