Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is AMF Tjanstepension AB’s 2nd Largest Position

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,336,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 836,907 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 4.2% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $354,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.20.

Tesla Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.77. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $375.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.