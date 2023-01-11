Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 179.0% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 19,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.77.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.20.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

