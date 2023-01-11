Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average of $227.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.20.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

