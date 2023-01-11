Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.20.

Tesla stock opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.