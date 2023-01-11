Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 3.0% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 234.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 235,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $62,519,000 after acquiring an additional 165,122 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 149.2% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 150,616.7% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $375.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

