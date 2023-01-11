TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TTI stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $466.89 million, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

