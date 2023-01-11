Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,686 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 1.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $119.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Argus cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.