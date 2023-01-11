Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 2,828 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -306.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.33.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.