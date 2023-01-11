Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 997 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $160.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

