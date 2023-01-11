Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,162,000 after buying an additional 94,361 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,871,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,221,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.60.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

