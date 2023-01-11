Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,231 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 39.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,054,000 after acquiring an additional 642,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 704,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

