Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,612 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499,690 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $94,991,000 after acquiring an additional 211,237 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 128.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

