Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,883 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

