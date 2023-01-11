Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,376 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

