Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 334 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $343.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.55. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.