Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 3,518 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Hormel Foods by 230.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 293,852 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 33.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 98,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Hormel Foods by 19.1% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.