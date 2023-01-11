Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 684 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,708,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Simmons First National by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

