Texas Permanent School Fund Buys New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

