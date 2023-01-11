Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,219,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

