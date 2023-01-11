Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Stories

