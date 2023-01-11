Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 331.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

