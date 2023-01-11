Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.11. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $101.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.03%. Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

