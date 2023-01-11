Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 486.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

