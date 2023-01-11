Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Match Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Match Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $129.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

