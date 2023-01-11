Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Shares of SWKS opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $159.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

