Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

