Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

Shares of AKAM opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,336 shares of company stock worth $200,334 and sold 10,363 shares worth $946,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

