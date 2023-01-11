Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.79 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

