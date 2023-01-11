Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.80 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,776 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,716 shares of company stock worth $9,583,026. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.