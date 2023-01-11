Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KFY opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

