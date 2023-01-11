Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after acquiring an additional 474,261 shares during the period.

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

OFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

