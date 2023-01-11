Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.88 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 0.2 %

FMC stock opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.09.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.