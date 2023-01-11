Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $2,433,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Adient Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Adient stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $1,395,463. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.