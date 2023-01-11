Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,318 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Trimble by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Trimble by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

