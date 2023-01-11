Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.95 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 297.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 74.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

BMI stock opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.82%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

