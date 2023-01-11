Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.98 Million Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,525,000 after buying an additional 104,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,601,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,561,000 after buying an additional 59,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.62%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

