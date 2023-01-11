Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,819,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,065,000 after buying an additional 496,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,849,000 after buying an additional 136,111 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.25%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

