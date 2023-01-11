Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $170.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $349.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.29 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

