Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.02 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,395,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 416.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATO opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

