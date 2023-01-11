Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 59,321 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

